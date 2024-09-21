HEALTHWISE: Why not let Greek yoghurt take the strain?

YOU might never have heard of strained yoghurt. And so you might not know how to distinguish it from other types of yoghurt and what its nutritional value of is vs. regular yoghurt.

Strained yoghurt is actually Greek yoghurt and is made by eliminating the whey protein and other liquids from the regular stuff. Greek yoghurt has more milk than regular yoghurt and this means it will be higher in protein. In fact, strained yoghurt will have around two times the amount of protein than you will find in regular yoghurt.

Protein helps with the structure and repair of our bodies. This is very important for the general population as well as those who play sport or exercise. Strained Greek yoghurt is also an excellent source of calcium. This amazing mineral contributes to strong bones and helps reduce the risk of fractures. And let’s not forget that Greek yoghurt is made with bacteria so is a very good source of probiotics.

Probiotics are friendly bacteria that provide a boost to our guts. They are important for our immune systems and can help protect us against upper respiratory tract infections (URTIs). The URTI season is nearly upon us as the illness is most prevalent between October and March.

Combine the 125g of Greek yoghurt with a banana or apricot as these contain prebiotic fibre that feeds the probiotic bacteria in our guts.

• Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentive nutrition@gmail.com