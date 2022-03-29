Police make fresh appeal over North Belfast bomb alert

TERRORISM Investigation Unit Detectives investigating the hijacking and security alert in North Belfast last Friday are continuing to question a 40-year-old man.

The male, who was arrested in Belfast under the Terrorism Act on Sunday is being questioned in Musgrave Serious Crime.

Detectives were granted a 36-hour extension to detain him at Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

A 48 year-old woman was arrested under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday. She is currently being questioned in Musgrave Serious Crime suite.

The UVF is suspected of involvement in the incident which saw Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney evacuated from an event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation at the Houben Centre.

A funeral service at nearby Holy Cross church was also disrupted.

Police said the driver of a van was threatened by two gunmen in the Sydney Street West area of the Shankill and forced to drive a device which he believed to be a live bomb to the church.

Detectives have issued an updated appeal for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Logue said: “While I am grateful for those who have already come forward with information, I would like to hear from anyone with any information at all regarding these events to contact us.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who has information about the movements, or anyone with dash-cam footage of a white Vauxhall Vivaro van, registration mark XJZ 7908, which was carrying ladders on its roof, liveried in blue signwriting, in the areas of Sydney Street West and Holy Cross Church on the morning of Friday 25 March.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed that white van, being followed by a grey coloured Skoda Superb on Friday morning.

“You can contact detectives in confidence by phoning directly on 101 quoting reference number 509 of 25/03/2022. Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”

A 38-year-old woman arrested in connection with the incident, has been released on police bail pending further enquires.

She was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, possession and concealing criminal property and possession of Class B Controlled drug with intent supply.