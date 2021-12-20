Holy Cross Nursery School host Santa Trail for local community

SANTA TRAIL: The event in the grounds of Holy Cross Nursery School

HOLY Cross Nursery School in North Belfast recently hosted a Santa Trail for children and the local community.

The event was held in the school grounds, decorated with twinkling festive lights and many larger-than-life inflatable Christmas characters.

On arrival, guests where greeted with tea, coffee and hot chocolate generously provided by Empowering Young People Outreach Project.

Mary Lou Braniff, son Kayson Braniff, and grandchildren Kane and Darlagh Donaghy

In the Santa Trail itself, children where first welcomed to pop in to see Mrs Claus in the Hobbit House for a cosy chat about Santa and the elves. After this there were various locations around the grounds to take festive photos with the lights and characters.

Guests also enjoyed stalls run by local people selling handmade jewellery, hair bows for every occasion and lots of Christmas-themed sweets.

Holy Cross pupil Jayden Reid with his mum Rachel Reid and granny Martine

All this led up to the final stop on the trail which was of course meeting Santa himself. Children were greeted by Santa and his elf for a chat about each child’s Christmas wishes and all children received a gift kindly donated by the Community Food Bank.

Cushla Mallon, Principal of Holy Cross Nursery said: “After the year it has been, it was fantastic to hold our Santa Trial, and see so many familiar faces.

"The support from the local community was outstanding, as was the dedication of staff who worked tirelessly to create this magical wonderland.

"When speaking to people at the Santa Trail they all said how glad they where that we were able to run the event this year, as due to Covid restrictions last year we could not proceed.

"This year’s event was run completely outdoors and managed carefully through ticketing and numbered time slots to adhere to Covid rules."