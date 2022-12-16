Red-letter day as Holy Evangelist PS celebrates official opening

CELEBRATION: The Department of Education, CCMS and pupils and staff were represented at the opening of the new school

HOLY Evangelist Primary School in Twinbrook has celebrated its official opening

The new school was formed following the amalgamation of St Luke’s Primary School and St Mark’s Primary School and Nursery Unit, Twinbrook.

The campus, which was built by Omagh-based Woodvale Construction, represents an £8.6 million investment in the area and will be one of the most technologically advanced schools in the North. The 21-room newbuild primary school includes a double nursery.

Holy Evangelist Primary School Principal Claire Robinson said: “Today is a very special day in the history of our school.

"We are immensely proud of our beautiful new school build. At Holy Evangelist Primary School, we are committed to inspiring a love of learning through stimulating and engaging opportunities in an inclusive environment.

"Today sees the fruition of the vision of many who worked towards the opening of this new school. We are grateful to each and every one of you that embraced this challenge with such a willing heart. It will serve this community for many years to come and to all who helped make this happen, we are truly grateful.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Department of Education Permanent Secretary Mark Browne said: “This is a great day for everyone at Holy Evangelist Primary School and the wider community in Belfast.

"The investment from the Department of Education has created a fantastic new school equipped with modern and high-quality facilities which, I know, will be enjoyed by pupils for many generations to come.

"I would like to acknowledge the efforts of everyone involved in the delivery of the new build, including the school staff, Governors, consultants, contractors, and officials. I want to wish everyone associated with the school every success for the future.”

Gerry Campbell Chief Executive of the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools, added: “Today is a momentous occasion for Holy Evangelist Primary School, it is the realisation of a praiseworthy project for all involved.

"As an organisation, CCMS firmly believe that no child should be left behind, and we are delighted by the steps the school have taken to welcome newcomers and serve the community, culminating in accreditation as a School of Sanctuary.

"We firmly support in the school's vision to enable all young people to meet their full potential through access to a high-quality education. The new facilities will provide a wonderful environment for all students to flourish. I am sure it will positively impact the wider community for many generations.”