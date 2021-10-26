Halloween cancelled at youth club after arson attack on van

SENSELESS ATTACK: The minibus was completely destroyed in the attack on Sunday evening

A NORTH Belfast youth club have been forced to cancel their planned Halloween break activities after their minibus was destroyed in a fire.

The minibus, which was only two years old, was used by Holy Family Youth Centre on the Limestone Road.

The vehicle was set alight last Sunday evening at around 9pm in what is being treated as "deliberate ignition".

Despite the best efforts of firefighters the van was completely destroyed in the attack.

BJ McKevitt, a youth worker at the centre, hit out at those behind the attack.

“This was a cowardly attack on our community under the cover of darkness,” she explained.

“Our minibus, which we as a community fundraised so hard for, was destroyed in an attack, for what reason we are completely baffled about.

“The bus was parked at the rear of the youth centre and the fire caused some damage to the primary school and the chapel so this really was an attack on our community.

“Thankfully there was nobody injured but that does not take away from the shock and disgust that we are feeling.

“Unfortunately activities planned for over the Halloween break will now have to be cancelled.

“To the people responsible, I would love to hear an explanation of your actions, because there are none.

“We are in the process of checking CCTV and if anyone noticed anything suspicious on Sunday night, please get in touch or contact the police.”

Slamming those responsible, local Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said: "I’m completely disgusted at the news of this vital community resource being destroyed in a senseless act of vandalism.

“Newington Youth Centre do outstanding work with the young people of the area and like many groups are dependent on transport for much that they offer.

“Resources are at a premium for all youth providers and the loss of a bus is a massive blow to this community.

“I’d appeal to anyone with information about this incident to come forward so those responsible can be brought before the courts to be held accountable.

“I’m confident that services can be restored for the young people of the area and will do anything I can to assist as solutions to the loss of transport are sought.”

A Fire Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters were called to a van on fire. They wore breathing apparatus and used two jets to extinguish the fire.

“The incident was dealt with by 10.24pm and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has any information can contact police at Tennent Street on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1960 17/10/21. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."