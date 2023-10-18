Family, boxing and photography were Hugh Russell's three passions, mourners told

FINAL JOURNEY: The funeral of Hugh Russell took place at St Patrick's Church in Donegall Street on Wednesday morning

ACCLAIMED boxer and press photographer Hugh Russell will be remembered as a man with three passions – family, boxing and photography – mourners were told at his funeral.

The 63-year-old passed away last Friday, following a battle with cancer.

Family and friends gathered at St Patrick's Church in Donegall Street on Wednesday morning for his Requiem Mass.

Addressing mourners, Fr Michael Spence from Holy Family Parish in Newington said family was the first and foremost passion in his life.

"No words that I or anyone else can say can do justice to the life of Hugh Russell and his impact on so many other lives," he said. "Hugh was a kind man with a heart of gold.

"A family man, his family were the main passion of his life and meant the world to him. His family have been left heartbroken by the speed with which his illness took him. His passing has left a void in their lives which won’t be filled."

On Hugh's passion for boxing, Fr Spence said Hugh undoubtedly inspired many young people in the sport. He would claim Olympic (1980) and Commonwealth (1978) bronze medals as an amateur before winning British titles as a pro at bantamweight and then at flyweight. He was also an official with the British Boxing Board of Control.

"His passion for boxing was developed at an early age and nurtured at Holy Family Boxing Club. That early grounding helped him to go on and achieve all that he did," said Fr Spence.

"As this city was being torn apart in the Troubles, Hugh, like many other young people found a sanctuary in sport.

"Hugh believed boxing gave kids discipline and a sense of belonging. He had a great influence on young people himself and undoubtedly inspired many."

As his boxing career came to an end, Fr Spence said skills learnt in the ring probably helped Hugh to go on and become an acclaimed photographer, working for The Irish News for 40 years.

Robert Moore and John Linehan

"When his professional boxing career came to an end, his other passion of photography opened up to him," he continued. "He worked for 40 years as a photographer with the Irish News and won many accolades for his work.

"Hugh had a keen eye for a photo opportunity and the perfect shot. Maybe it was his skills in the boxing ring that gave him this.

"A photographer captures and tells stories and Hugh did that in this city and beyond including moments of heartache and heartbreak and ecstatic joy. His photos are like a time capsule of the last 40 years."

Hugh will be greatly missed by his wife Kathy, children Hugh, Hayley, James and Calum, grandchildren Aodhan, Archie, Charlie and Freya and family circle.