Solidarity with Palestine as ambassador joins hundreds of supporters on the Falls

HUNDREDS of people attended a Palestine solidarity event in West Belfast on Wednesday night.

The event was organised by Sinn Féin and took place at St Mary's University College on the Falls Road. The keynote speaker was Palestinian Ambassador to Britain, Husam Zomlot.

Sinn Féin Vice-President Michelle O’Neill introduced the Ambassador, followed by a conversation with President Mary Lou McDonald, hosted by Declan Kearney MLA.

Speaking during the evening, Husam Zomlot said the Palestinian people will reclaim their land and their rights and called for Palestinian hostages to be freed. In response to Trump's comments about Gaza, he insisted Gaza is "not for sale". He also said Palestinians are inspired by the solidarity of the Irish people.

🇵🇸A huge céad míle fáilte for Palestinian Ambassador Husam Zomlot at Sinn Féin’s solidarity event in Belfast tonight.



Ireland stand with the people of Palestine.



It’s time for a ceasefire & for world leaders to finally take a stand against Israel’s barbaric & inhumane regime. pic.twitter.com/Ek1BEhVm0o — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) April 9, 2025

Speaking after the event, Declan Kearney said: “For over 18 months, Israel has unleashed a genocidal war of terror on the defenceless citizens of Gaza, and with total impunity from the international governments.

“Tonight, hundreds from across the island gathered in West Belfast to show our continued support for the people of Gaza and the West Bank.

“We heard a powerful address from Ambassador Zomlot and harrowing stories of the relentless Israeli attacks and the suffering of the Palestinian people.

“Since this genocide began, world leaders have ignored the increasing Israeli aggression and horror, while tens of thousands of innocent babies, women and men have had their lives brutally stolen from them.

“Through strong, unified international pressure, we can bring this genocide to an end and ensure that Netanyahu and his regime are held to account for their flagrant breaches of international law.

“Here in Ireland, we stand firmly with the Palestinian people. We will continue to demand a permanent ceasefire and campaign to achieve a future filled with hope, freedom and justice for the children of Palestine.”