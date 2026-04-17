OVER 500 people took to the streets of West Belfast as the sun rose on Sunday morning to remember loved ones who had died by suicide.

The second annual Out of the Darkness walk took off from the Kennedy Centre at 6am, along the Andersonstown and Stewartstown Road, to the West Wellbeing offices in the Dairy Farm.

The walk was organised to help raise much-needed funds for suicide prevention charity West Wellbeing, who focus on suicide prevention and providing compassionate mental health care to those in distress.

The West Wellbeing choir performed 'Be The Light' penned by Cubb McCullough which will be the official song of the community walk.

West Wellbeing also honoured three community champions for their outstanding contribution – Conor McIlvenny, Cubb McCullough, and the local 50 to 50 Walk and Talk Group.

Gerard Mallon, Director of West Wellbeing, said: “Seeing over 500 people come together for our Out Of The Darkness Walk of Hope — is a powerful reflection of the strength, compassion, and unity within our community, of which we are very grateful once again for the support.

"We walked side by side in remembrance of those we have lost and in support of those who may still be struggling.

"A deeply meaningful part of today was our Remembrance Wall, an idea first brought to life a number of years ago by Joanna McCullough. It continues to provide a special place for families and friends to honour loved ones, share memories, and feel connected.

"Moments like this remind us that no one is alone and together we will continue to support one another.”

Gerard Mulhern, speaking on behalf of the organising committee, said he was overwhelmed by the incredible community support shown for the 2026 Community Walk of Hope.

"A huge thank you goes out to our local business community for stepping up when needed, and to every single walker who signed up. Every step taken on Sunday really does keep the lights on at West Wellbeing," he added.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey, who attended the walk, said: “I attended the second annual Out of the Darkness walk from the Kennedy Centre to the Dairy Farm on Sunday morning and it really was a walk of hope.

"The local community came out in their hundreds, families walking for a loved one and friends there to support.

"A massive maith sibh to West Wellbeing and all others who assisted in making this a fantastic awareness and fundraising event for mental health.”