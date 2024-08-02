IFTA announces Kneecap as Ireland’s entry for Oscars 2025

THE Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) has announced that a feature film about West Belfast rappers Kneecap has been selected to represent Ireland in the Oscar International Feature Film category at the upcoming 97th annual Academy Awards.

The film, also entitled Kneecap, was written and directed by Rich Peppiatt stars the members of the rap trio (Móglai Bap, Mo Chara and DJ Provaí) alongside an ensemble cast including Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender, Simone Kirby, Josie Walker, Fionnuala Flaherty, Jessica Reynolds and Adam Best.

IFTA Academy CEO, Áine Moriarty said: “The Irish Academy is delighted to announce Kneecap to represent Ireland in the Oscar International Feature Film category. What a brilliantly creative powerhouse of a film, with its bold and fearless storytelling and its raw and boisterous screen performances.

"Nowhere before has filmmaking brought together the Irish language and music in such rebellious and youthful defiance. We have no doubt that Kneecap will both surprise and entertain international audiences, and ultimately leave its unique mark on international Academy Members too”.

Producers Trevor Birney, Jack Tarling and Patrick O’Neill said: “It is an honour for Kneecap to be selected as Ireland’s Oscar entry, and for it to be announced on the eve of the film’s release in North America, Ireland and the UK is such a welcome boost.

"We would like to thank IFTA for choosing Kneecap and placing the film in such esteemed company – to be in a category that boasts previous winners such as The Zone of Interest, Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, The Lives of Others and Parasite is such a thrill. We would like to thank everyone associated with the production of the film for all their hard work and dedication over the last few years. They say it takes a village to raise a child, but that can also be said of film production!”

The Oscar International Feature shortlist will be announced on Tuesday 17th December, and the final five nominees will be announced on Friday 17th January 2025.

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony takes place in Los Angeles on Sunday 3rd March, 2025.