PARLIAMENT buildings in Stormont got a taste of Indian music and dance on Tuesday afternoon (November 22) at the Long Gallery. 

Rhythms of India, organised by ImageNation NI, showcased Indian culture and heritage through dance and music. 

The event was sponsored by Independent MLA Claire Sugden and attended by UUP MLA Robin Swann, Alliance MLA Kate Nicholl, Deputy Lord Mayor Michelle Kelly and other local representatives from various organisations.

Claire Sugden MLA  praised the Indian community for their contributions to society here. 

Sanjay Ghosh, founder and director of ImageNation NI with Claire Sugden MLA and Robin Swann MLA
The event was packed with performances from various parts of India including dance performance by Nabanita Bannerjee (see video below) performing on Rangabati, the first song to be played in All India Radio and BBC Radio and songs sung by Ruchira Ghosh by Rabindranath Tagore.

Sanjay Ghosh, founder and director of ImageNation NI, thanked MLA Claire Sugden for help and support and for being a friend to the Indian community.

"ImageNation NI is involved in keeping the Indian community connected together and is involved in building the essential bridge between local and diverse ethnic communities," he said.