Indian culture showcased at Stormont

PARLIAMENT buildings in Stormont got a taste of Indian music and dance on Tuesday afternoon (November 22) at the Long Gallery.

Rhythms of India, organised by ImageNation NI, showcased Indian culture and heritage through dance and music.

Yesterday at #stormont @edencommunities were proud to support @niimagenation celebrating #dilwali in true indian style, hosted by @ClaireSugden MLA the group celebrated their culture and progress as part of Northern Ireland society. pic.twitter.com/t1wpGTRq25 November 23, 2022

The event was sponsored by Independent MLA Claire Sugden and attended by UUP MLA Robin Swann, Alliance MLA Kate Nicholl, Deputy Lord Mayor Michelle Kelly and other local representatives from various organisations.

Claire Sugden MLA praised the Indian community for their contributions to society here.

Sanjay Ghosh, founder and director of ImageNation NI with Claire Sugden MLA and Robin Swann MLA

The event was packed with performances from various parts of India including dance performance by Nabanita Bannerjee (see video below) performing on Rangabati, the first song to be played in All India Radio and BBC Radio and songs sung by Ruchira Ghosh by Rabindranath Tagore.

Jose Lazaro and Emma Jamison from #MKBLaw were pleased to attend 'Rhythms of India' yesterday at Stormont hosted by @niimagenation. The event featured a range of excellent performances showcasing Indian culture and heritage, plus an informative panel session.#SolicitorsBelfast pic.twitter.com/4caYTWNkCW — MKB Law (@MKB_Law) November 23, 2022

Sanjay Ghosh, founder and director of ImageNation NI, thanked MLA Claire Sugden for help and support and for being a friend to the Indian community.

"ImageNation NI is involved in keeping the Indian community connected together and is involved in building the essential bridge between local and diverse ethnic communities," he said.