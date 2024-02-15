Initial work on Casement Park to get under way next week

PRE-development work on Casement Park in West Belfast is set to begin next week.

The Casement Park upgrade has been plagued by funding wrangles and delays since the project was announced in 2011.

The redeveloped 34,500 capacity stadium in Andersonstown will be one of the host venues for Euro 2028 but is facing estimated costs of up to £110m.

In a letter sent to local residents this week, the Casement Park Project Board say initial work is set to start on Monday (February 19).

"As a local resident and important stakeholder, we are writing to update you on Ulster GAA's plans and timeline in readiness for the redevelopment of Casement Park and to set out how we will keep you informed of the project's work programme and future site activity," the letter reads.

"The initial site activity will include necessary maintenance and pre-enabling works, which will begin next week (week commencing February 19 between the hours of 8am and 6pm Monday to Friday and 8am and 1pm on Saturday) with traffic entering and leaving the ground."

The letter adds the current targeted timeline for works between February and June include:

February to March – necessary maintenance and pre-enabling works.

April to June – enabling works including site clearance.

Tom Daly, Ulster GAA Stadium Board Chairman said: “Commencing works on site has always been a crucial milestone for the redevelopment of Casement Park and we are looking forward to this exciting new phase of the project with a targeted timeline for the delivery of Ulster GAA’s provincial stadium and Antrim’s new home.

“It has been a long and frustrating journey to get to this point, however this is an important step forward as we prepare for the delivery phase of the project.

"Casement Park will host some of the largest and most significant GAA games on the island and it will also be a seven day a week hub that the whole community can access and enjoy.

“With Casement Park being the only regional venue that can host unique global events such as EURO 2028, we are also delighted to support our friends and colleagues at the Irish FA by providing the stadium as a tournament venue for the bid and we are excited by the opportunities that this will create for all of society.

“With works commencing on site next week we will be working with the local community to ensure that they are fully informed on every step of the journey.

"As our team commences this phase of the project, we would like to thank the local community for their support and patience over the last number of years as we plan for an exciting new future for Casement Park.”

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey said: “It’s fantastic news that work to prepare the site will soon begin at Casement Park.

“This is another welcome and positive step to delivering a first-class, state-of-the-art sporting facility for Ulster Gaels, and to host major games in the Euros and big events.

“Casement Park will be a real economic driver for West Belfast, creating jobs and hosting thousands of people visiting the city to attend games.

“It’s important that the Irish and British governments and Executive continue to work with the football associations and the GAA to get this flagship project over the line quickly and on time.”

Updates will also be provided on the Casement Park website (www.casementpark.ie), and on Twitter and Facebook.