Welcome to the entrepreneurial capital of West Belfast

ENTREPRENEURIAL: Some of the team at the Innovation Factory on the Springfield Road

OPENED in 2016, the pioneering Innovation Factory (IF) on the Springfield Road is viewed as the entrepreneurial capital of West Belfast.

The state-of-the-art building provides a creative working space for start-up and expanding businesses in the city – specialising in innovation, technology and product development.

The building is now home to 85 businesses, from those making gluten-free Chinese sauces, a business that offers a VR experience for people who are visually impaired and even housing a whiskey making company.

Neil Allen, Centre Director, explained more about the work of the Innovation Factory.

"We are already active but need to be more vocal about what we do," he explained. "We have amazing workspace. If you have a business and want to be based in West Belfast, we have Grade A office space.

"We also have on-site business support with an Innovation Manager there to support your business.

"The last pillar is social and economic regeneration. We want to help people start businesses in West Belfast and support businesses that are currently here."

Innovation Factory – or IF – is also the basis of the team's motto – what if?

The iconic site is very much the home to Belfast’s growing entrepreneurial community. With access to a range of workshops, one-to-one coaching, and a friendly community of entrepreneurs, it’s the perfect place to share ideas, push boundaries and ask yourself, what if?

"There is no perfect time to start a business," added Neil. "You just have to take that step. Don’t let fear dictate your decision.

"Our motto is, what if? It is ok for something not to work out first time. If you look at any successful businesses in the world, I guarantee none of them succeeded first time around.

"We have a lot of people who come with general ideas. We aren’t here to validate your idea but to look at how to make it successful and what foundations do you need to put in place to give you the best possible chance.

"Then it is about who can we introduce you to, maybe someone who has done something similar."

Another key element of the work of the Innovation Factory is their community work. The IF team are committed to contributing to the wider community of Belfast and believe that creating jobs and developing talent in the local area will help inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs, boost the local economy and encourage outside investment.

To do this, they actively engage with the local community, through out-reach support programmes, facilitating work placements, linking with education and training providers and developing local supply chains.

"We also do a lot of work in the community. We engage with local schools and community groups across West Belfast," said Neil.

"We put some of the success stories in front of the younger generation to try and inspire them to go on their own business journey."

To find out more about any of the services available at the centre, arrange a virtual or in person viewing, you can contact the team at the Innovation Factory.

385 Springfield Road

Forthriver Business Park,

Belfast

BT12 7DG

Tel: 028 9590 2500

Web: www.innovationfactoryni.com