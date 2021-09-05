Inspirational story of West Belfast model to be told in new BBC documentary

INSPIRING: Bernadette Hagans (25) who will feature in a BBC documentary

THE inspirational story of a disabled West Belfast model who reached the final of Miss Northern Ireland is to be told in a new BBC documentary.

‘The Girl With The Colourful Leg’ follows the journey of 25-year-old model Bernadette Hagans.

Bernadette was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, an aggressive cancer of the soft tissue in 2018.

Bernadette had to cope with being told that amputating her leg was the only option to save her. Defying medical expectations, she learned to walk with her prosthetic and was discharged from hospital within ten days.

The documentary follows Bernadette's journey to the glamorous Miss Northern Ireland gala final and her role as a disability and diversity champion.

The final of Miss Northern Ireland will take place on September 6.

The Girl With The Colourful Leg will be shown in the autumn.