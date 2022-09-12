After touring the US ‘Arán agus Im’ arrives in the Cultúrlann

THE highly acclaimed production ‘Arán agus Im’ has returned to the stage and will be at Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich this week.

Written and presented by author and documentary-maker Manchán Magan, ‘Arán agus Im’ is a theatrical performance in which Magan bakes sourdough bread while offering insights into the wonders of the Irish language.

The bilingual play ‘‘celebrates the Irish language in an engaging, accessible’’ way through ‘‘sourdough bread and home-churned butter".

The 70-minute play explores ‘‘potent words of landscape, terms of intuition and insight, and the many phrases that bring to life the mysterious glory of our natural world".

Originally produced by the Abbey Theatre the ‘‘show is a celebration of language, land and local Irish food". The audience will have the opportunity to eat the freshly baked traditional sourdough bread with the butter they churn themselves from Irish cream.

In Spring of this year the play toured 16 cities, 13 states and two provinces in America and Canada. The tour of Ireland this autumn, produced with Once Off Productions, will run until December in various locations across the island.

The play has two showings at Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich this Friday 9th September at 1pm and 7:30pm. Prices range from £10 to £15. Tickets can be found here.