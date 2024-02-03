International Wall to be transformed into one huge Gaza mural

AMBITIOUS: Mural artist Danny Devenny is heading up the transformation of the International Wall into one huge Gaza artwork

THE iconic International Wall on the Falls Road is being transformed into a single huge new mural depicting the suffering caused by Palestinians in Gaza by the Israeli onslaught.

And in a devastating illustration of the massive toll on innocent lives, three of the Palestinian artists involved in the project have been killed in Gaza.

Renowned for its political murals relating to struggles around the world, the entire length of the Divis wall will now feature images supporting the Palestinian cause. The wall is one of the first port of calls for tourists arriving in the city eager to learn more about the recent conflict.

The idea for the project came about last August when Rana Hammoudeh from Palestine visited Belfast and – having been impressed by the International Wall – proposed replicating the project in her home country with both Irish and Palestinian artists.

Rana contacted Dr Bill Rolston, who has documented murals here in various publications since 1981, seeking advice on the project. However, following the October 7 attack when Hamas killed more than 1,200 Israelis and took more than 200 hostage, and the subsequent Israeli war in Gaza in which more than 26,000 people have been killed to date, the project as it was first conceived was no longer possible.

Instead, Bill and leading mural artist Danny Devenny suggested that Palestinian artists send images that can be replicated on the International Wall.

Rana responded and the process of 'Painting for Palestine' began.

"Ever since the war broke out over in Gaza, Palestinian artists have been documenting it through artwork," explained Danny.

"We got in contact with some of the artists and they agreed to have their work on the wall. Everyone wants to try and do something while this genocide continues.

"One of the images to be featured was designed by a well-known Palestinian artist, Heba Zagout, who was killed along with two of her four sons during an Israeli airstrike in October. Three artists have lost their lives since we started this.

"The project is being led by three mural artists – myself, Michael Doherty and Marty Lyons – but we are encouraging everyone to get involved."

Showing her support on social media, Rana Hammoudeh said: “Thank you for your support and solidarity with the Palestinian, people especially during these horrific and dark times.

“Palestine and Ireland will always have an unbreakable and historical ties in fighting for humanity, justice and against oppression.”

A fundraiser to pay for the work has already raised over £1,500 with any surplus going towards medical aid for those affected in Palestine. You can donate here.