ONGOING investment in Divis and Black Mountain for a range of environmental and visitor improvement projects has been welcomed.

Following a recent visit, West Belfast MP Paul Maskey and Aisling Reilly MLA received an update on the National Trust's wider ‘Divis – A View to the Future’ project, which is delivering significant peatland restoration works alongside improvements to visitor facilities, walking routes, learning spaces and community engagement opportunities.

The project aims to protect and restore the unique upland landscape while ensuring local people can continue to access and enjoy one of Belfast's most popular outdoor spaces.

The visit also highlighted progress made on facilities at the site, including enhanced visitor amenities, improved educational and interpretation spaces, upgraded trails and increased opportunities for local communities and schools to engage with the area's natural and cultural heritage.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said: "West Belfast finds itself extremely lucky to have this space on our doorstep. It attracts visitors from right across Belfast and beyond, and it is encouraging to see investment that benefits both the environment and those who use these facilities every day.

"Green spaces such as Divis play a hugely important role in supporting physical and mental wellbeing, and projects like this help ensure they remain accessible, welcoming and sustainable for everyone."

Aisling Reilly MLA added: "Divis and Black Mountain is one of the greatest assets we have in West Belfast and it was brilliant to see the investment being made in both the landscape and the visitor experience.

"The work being carried out will help protect this environment for future generations while also creating better facilities and learning opportunities for local people, schools and community groups.

"The work being carried out complements our ongoing work with the Access to the Hills project in the Upper Springfield area, which is focused on creating better connections between local communities and the hills. Improving access while protecting our natural environment is essential if future generations are to fully benefit from these spaces."