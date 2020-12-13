Bid for North Belfast secondary-level school 'stymied by unionists'

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly with Philip Rooney and Ciaran McCanava from Colaiste Feirste Project Board at Bunscoil Bheann Mhadagain on the Cliftonville Road

NORTH Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly says a 20 per cent growth in Irish medium education must be supported with additional secondary-level provision in North Belfast.

There were a total of 1,633 pupils at Belfast's 10 Irish-medium primaries in 2019/20, up from 1,362 in 2015/16, according to latest figures.

The figures come as Coláiste Feirste in West Belfast, the only Irish medium post-primary school in the city plans to increase pupil numbers by more than 50 per cent.

The school is seeking a second site in North Belfast to accommodate the rise in pupil numbers but plans have stalled.

Speaking after meeting campaigners for Irish education development in North Belfast, Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly said: “The increase of 20 per cent enrolment in Irish medium education in Belfast over the last five years is very encouraging.

“However it is also a strong argument for resources to be allocated for the post primary Irish education sector to meet growing demand."

There are now Irish medium primary schools across North Belfast from Bunscoil Mhic Reachtáin in Lancaster Street, Bunscoil Bheann Mhadagáin in the Cliftonville area and Gaelscoil Éanna in Glengormley. However, pupils who wish to continue their education through the medium of Irish after the age of 11 must travel across town to Coláiste Feirste on the Falls.

Several bids by the Irish language community to acquire a site for a secondary-level school have been stymied, allegedly by unionists determined to prevent the expansion of Irish medium provision in the north of the city.

🟦🟧🟪Parents of Irish-medium pupils recognise the additional opportunities for people who speak a second language!🟥🟩🟨



To find out more about Irish-medium Education contact us on 028 9032 1475, email oifig@comhairle.org or visit https://t.co/kSbrOimEzu. pic.twitter.com/Fl4cISSGMV — An Ghaelscolaíocht (@ComhairlenaGS) December 10, 2020

Commented the governor of one North Belfast Irish medium primary school, who asked not to be named: "Every time we identified a site, a well-known unionist politician was in immediately with an alternative 'essential' use. Ultimately, we have been knocked back again and again. Sectarianism hasn't gone away, you know."

Added Gerry Kelly: “The energetic revival of the language is a tribute to campaigners, students and parents and must be supported by the Department of Education.

“North Belfast has a vibrant Irish language sector going from strength to strength.

“However only having one post primary Irish language facility in the city currently is a concern given that growing demand.

“Development proposals for the sector in the North of the city have been accepted by the Department of Education but must now be resourced.

“ I welcome today’s meeting with local campaigners and fully support their efforts in delivering the necessary resources for post primary Irish educational provision to North Belfast.”