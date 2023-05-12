Irish language rock band's debut single is making waves

AN Irish language rock band are making waves following the release of their debut single.

‘The Shan Vans’ are a five-piece band from North and West Belfast, including Jake Óg Mac Siacais, Aidan Mackin, Colm Gillen, Adam Gamble and Breandan McGlone. Their debut single has gained popular momentum following its release. ‘Inside’ has been streamed over 1,000 times in 15 countries and 55 cities in its first week.

Speaking with the Andersonstown News, band member Jake Óg Mac Siacais said the group is a blend of grunge and indie rock with an Irish twist.

“There are five of us in the band and we’re coming from different perspectives. There are people in the band that have an interest in metal and in jazz and a few of us have an interest in '90s bands such as Nirvana and Pearl Jam.

“We wanted to make indigenous music that has some relevance for young people in our society.”

The band consists of both Irish language speakers and learners with their song lyrics written in both Irish and English.

Jake Óg said ‘Inside’ began as a bilingual song. The song is about freedom and the universal yearning for it.

The band’s unique name derives from the Irish language term ‘Sean Bhean Bhocht’ which translated to ‘Poor Old Woman’. The Shan Van Vocht has gained popularity as a literacy reference across the island for centuries.

“The five of us were involved with music outside of the band for years and the name encapsulates what we wanted to put out there,” Jake Óg added.

“We said have we got something to say here and we had something to say and the music brought us all together.”

The Shan Vans debut single 'Inside' is available on Spotify.