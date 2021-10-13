Irish language signage approved for two North Belfast streets

DUAL LANGAUGE: Clifton Street or Sráid Clifton will have bilingual Irish and English street signage

DUAL language signage for two North Belfast streets has been given the green light by Belfast City Council.

Following an application by Carrick Hill Residents' Association, dual language signage was approved by councillors at the People and Communities Committee meeting on Tuesday night.

Clifton Street (Sráid Clifton) and Stephen Street (Sráid Stiofáin) will both now have English and Irish street signage.

Earlier this year, Belfast City Council voted to adopt a new policy on bilingual street signs, making it easier for residents to apply for an Irish language street sign where they live.

The new policy requires just one resident or their local councillor to come forward with the request to erect a bilingual street sign and if supported by 15 per cent of residents on the electoral register, it would go forward for approval by the council.

Local Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee welcomed the approval.

“This is positive news tonight that dual language street signage has been approved at council committee for two streets in North Belfast,” he said.

“The survey which was conducted by the Carrack Hill Residents' Association for Clifton Street and Stephen Street received the support of residents and will now go forward to full Council for ratification.

“Undoubtedly Clifton Street is one of North Belfast’s and indeed this city’s most iconic thoroughfares and dual language signage will add to our built environment and heritage.

“The process to have your street included in the dual language scheme is now much more straight forward under this new Belfast City Council method.

“These two streets will be amongst the first to get approval for dual language signage in this part of the city and I would encourage anyone interested in this scheme to contact ourselves or Belfast City Council for further details.”