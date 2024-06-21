Taoiseach Simon Harris urged to meet family of Noah Donohoe

TAOISEACH Simon Harris says he will "do his best" to meet the family of Noah Donohoe.

The body of the 14-year-old St Malachy's College schoolboy was found in a storm drain in North Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing after leaving his home in the south of the city. An inquest into Noah's death is due to commence in September.

In the Dáil, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín TD asked Taoiseach Simon Harris if he would meet with the Donohoe family in relation to the schoolboy's death four years ago this week.

“June is also the anniversary of the death of Noah Donohoe. Four years ago, Noah a 14-year-old boy, was found dead in a storm drain in Belfast," explained Mr Tóibín.

"The PSNI called off the search for Noah the night he went missing. CCTV footage, recorded 14 hours before his disappearance, was only revealed by the PSNI to Noah’s mother Fiona Donohoe two years after her son’s death.

"The Donohoe family have made three complaints about the PSNI's investigation into Noah's death with the Police Ombudsman of the North."

He asked: "Taoiseach, what role will you play to ensure that the north of Ireland does not continue to be a justice free zone for so many people? What pressure will you bring to bear on the Northern Secretary to ensure all documents from the case that remain outstanding are given to Noah’s family?

"As a co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement surely you have a responsibility to ensure the rule of law is delivered in the North of Ireland?”

Subsequent to the debate in the Dáil, the Taoiseach agreed to examine the legal situation and do his best to meet with the family.