Irish Wolfhound bikers step it up a gear for Harberton Special School

AN Irish motorbike club have helped raise much-needed funds for Harberton School during Féile an Phobail.

Irish Wolfhounds MCC are a group of people from all walks of life who share a love of motorbikes, rock music and helping charities.

The club teamed up with Friends of Harberton, one of the chosen Féile an Phobail charities this year, to go the extra mile for the special needs South Belfast school.

The special had appealed for funds to renovate some of the outdoor play areas across its Harberton and Harberton North sites.

The main event was the charity custom bike and scooter show on August 2 in the Falls Park.

Kieran McCann, Vice-President of Irish Wolfhounds MCC said: "We wanted to run a motorbike show and when we approached Féile, they were more than happy for us to run a show in the Falls Park.

"It was a great night. There was over 100 motorbikes that turned up. We had different informations stalls set up. We were absolutely delighted to be part of Féile."

Irish Wolfhounds MCC are also hosting a poker run fundraiser this Sunday (August 18) at the Balmoral Hotel. For more information, check out their Facebook page here.