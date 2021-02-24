An island nation off Britain who have conquered Covid - but it's not Ireland

LIFE on the Isle of Man has largely returned to normal, despite the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Thanks to a strictly imposed lockdown, the island was able to end all social distancing and wearing of face masks that everyone has become accustomed to across the western world.

Three weeks ago, a 25-day lockdown was lifted after the island recorded 20 days without an unexplained community case.

However this week, the Isle of Man remains on high alert despite no current restrictions in place.

On Tuesday, six fresh cases of Covid-19 emerged overnight taking the total number in a new cluster to 25.

A total of 462 people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic, with 25 deaths, quite a remarkable fate despite their population of just 84,584 in 2019.

They have done a stand-up job taking on Covid in Isle of Man, leveraging Irish Sea as a barrier. There were 25 deaths in population of 85,000 - 0.03%. In North, there have been 2,033 deaths - 0.1%. Happy for the mathematicians out there to run the rule over our sums. @MikeTQUB pic.twitter.com/eMoq5cVbPS — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) February 22, 2021

Michael Josem of Douglas, the capital and largest town on the island, lost his business during the first lockdown and is in the process of starting up a small non-profit organisation. He says the new-found freedom is a boost to island life.

BUSINESS AS USUAL: Lindsey Kelsall serves James Nugent at Noa Bakehouse, Douglas, Isle of Man

Speaking after he met a friend for a coffee, he told belfastmedia.com that the island authorities had been slow to act initially, only imposing a lockdown and restrictions after the rest of the UK.

“One thing, we were able to do was introduce travel restrictions on people into the Isle from March 2020," he said.

“We were able to restrict travel into the Isle which stopped the introduction of new cases. It was introduced in March 2020.

“In addition, we had an incredibly tightly enforced lockdown. People were sent to prison for four weeks for any breaches. One of the most notable cases included a woman who arrived on the Isle to care for her elderly nan. She stopped on a petrol station on the way to quarantine and was arrested and prosecuted.

“There was another case of a woman fleeing a drunken domestic disturbance. She went to a homeless shelter via a taxi instead of calling police and she was arrested and prosecuted and sent to prison as well for four weeks."

Michael says family bubbles were not permitted.

“I live alone and it was literally illegal to meet up with anyone. After Christmas, there were a number of new cases. It led to the reintroduction of a very strong lockdown introduced on January 7. As of today, there are no restrictions punishable by imprisonment."

SEA BORDER: Isle of Man

However, within the past few days there has been a spike in detected cases.

“It seems like it swings in roundabouts here," adds Michael. "A few weeks ago we were threatened with imprisonment for hugging someone but today there are literally no restrictions.”

However, he is cautious despite the latest restrictions being lifted.

“We are very fortunate to be able to do things such as go to a bar, restaurant, go to work and do things that are valuable to humans,” he added.

“There is no legal requirements to wear a face mask. Some people will still wear them due to the risk of infection. It would still be unusual to see people wearing a face mask.

“Schools are also open. There was a case detected with a pupil ten days ago, so a number of people had to isolate as a result. Things are good and long may it last but who knows what tomorrow will bring."

But Michael warns of the often unseen impact of Covid.

“I lost my business and mental health is a major issue," he added. “Last year, almost four times as many people committed suicide on the Isle of Man than in 2019. There are a lot of people who have struggled.”