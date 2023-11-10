Israeli flags at Finaghy taken down and then re-erected

ISRAEL flags that were erected at Finaghy crossroads have been re-erected after having been previously taken down.

Balmoral Sinn Féin councillor Geraldine McAteer said she has been contacted by local residents calling for their removal.

"I have been in touch with the PSNI and the flags were taken down by people involved in putting them up, which was a good sign," she explained.

"However, there must have been a change of heart and they went up again unfortunately.

"I continue to be contacted by constituents who want to see them removed, given the actions of the Israeli government with regard to the war crimes in Gaza."