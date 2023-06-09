Jim's 100k walking challenge in aid of Paul's House

CHARITY WALK: Jim McIlhatton from the Hunting Lodge with Brian Graham (Sean Graham bookmakers), Geraldine Burns (Paul's House) and Gerard Mulhern (50 to 50 Walk and Talk Group)

A WEST Belfast business owner is set to walk 100km in seven days to raise money for a local charity service.

Jim McIlhatton from the Hunting Lodge starts the challenge on Saturday and finishes a week later, with 6am and 6pm walks most days.

Jim is raising money for Paul's House on the Falls Road, which offers free accommodation for families to stay close to their child when they're having cancer treatment in the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children.

The service is operated by Young Lives vs Cancer, the UK's leading cancer charity for children, young people and their families.

"I have been doing fundraising for over ten years for them, from sponsorship to events and different walks and cycles," explained Jim.

"I have got very attached to them over the years when you see the work that they do and how they help families.

"Families can stay in Paul House for the duration of their child’s treatment. The house is a two-minute walk away from the hospital and is a vital place in our community."

As for the challenge, Jim will be joined by the local 50 to 50 Walk and Talk Group. Each walk will be sponsored by a local business.

"I can’t wait. It is another great challenge," added Jim. "Each walk will be sponsored and a lot of local businesses have come on board to support the charity.

"It all starts on Saturday and finishes a week later on June 17. The last 10k walk on June 17 will finish back at the Hunting Lodge for a BBQ and entertainment."

You can donate to Jim's Just Giving page here.