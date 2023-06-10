After 40 years Principal Jim hangs up his duster

OUTGOING Principal of Blessed Trinity College Jim McKeever says he will leave with "so many happy memories" as he prepares to retire after 40 years.

Jim will leave the Antrim Road school at the end of June after almost four decades in North Belfast. Current Vice-Principal Bernadette Lyttle has been appointed as Jim's successor and will take up her post in September.

Jim started his teaching career at Little Flower Girls' School in 1985 as a science teacher. He was appointed Principal of Blessed Trinity College in 2017 – a school formed after Little Flower and St Patrick's College merged.

"I have amazing memories of Little Flower," said Jim. "I absolutely loved every minute in the classroom and have so many brilliant memories from my days in the classroom long before the introduction of interactive whiteboards and modern technology.

"The merge to form Blessed Trinity College was daunting. I was going from teaching in a single-sex school to a big school for boys and girls. We had six months to put everything together.

"Today, Blessed Trinity College is sitting dramatically oversubscribed. The community has put their faith in the school in just six years. I am incredibly proud of what the school has become. It is a credit to the young people who work very hard.

"Young people want to be respected, valued, have a chance to show what they can do and they want to be loved. This was the case back in 1985 but today the world is more complex for them and all we can do as a school is give them the skillset to steer through those challenges.

"We have enjoyed phenomenal success over the years. I see it on exam results day every year and for me that speaks volumes."

And Jim had warm words of praise for the colleagues, families and pupils he's worked with down through the years.

"To my colleagues past and present, I have never failed to be impressed by the talent, skills and dedication of the staff around me. To all the families over these years, I want to thank you for the trust you placed in me both as a teacher and as the school Principal.

"To the wonderful young people of North Belfast and beyond, it has been the absolute privilege of my life to have been involved in their life journey. They have shaped my view of the world and how I see things."

As for the future, Jim says there are exciting times ahead for everyone at Blessed Trinity College.

"It has been a transition year for us all here. I announced my intention to retire around this time last year. Bernadette Lyttle will be our new Principal from September. She went to the girls' school, taught in the boys' school and became Vice Principal in Blessed Trinity College.

"The future of the school with Bernadette and her team is assured and this school will continue to go from strength to strength.

"After a number of delays, our new building is back on track which is very exciting."

Jim says it's an "emotional" time for him as his career in working directly with young people is coming to an end.

"It is emotional but it is the right thing to do. I will be leaving behind amazing staff and the most exceptional group of young people.

"My work with young people over 40 years will be coming to an end. I feel an immense sense of pride in the people of North Belfast. I feel sad that it is coming to an end, but so incredibly happy that it happened.

"I am very lucky to have had this great job that never felt like a job."

And Jim says he'll be happy take up a bit of retirement advice he's recently been offered.

"My wife has told me I will need to find a few new hobbies," he said with a smile. "There will be plenty of golf and holidays and visits to see family."