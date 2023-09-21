JMK Solicitors expand into the west of the city

JMK Solicitors have celebrated the opening of their new branch in the heart of Andersonstown.

The firm have opened the doors to their new office on the Andersonstown Road in West Belfast as part of their expansion plans across the North.

Established in 2003, JMK also have offices in Belfast City Centre, Newry, and Derry. JMK has a track record of successfully helping tens of thousands of people recover compensation after an accident or injury across the North.

Since 2014, JMK Solicitors has been the Number 1 Personal Injury Solicitors practice in the North, assisting more injured people than any other solicitor. As a specialist law firm operating solely in personal injury claims and road traffic accidents, JMK pride themselves in putting their clients first and strive to do their absolute best for each client which is reflected by the fact that 99 per cent of their clients would recommend them.

JMK are qualified experts in dealing with any stress, upset, and inconvenience an accident can cause, and work tirelessly to ensure their clients achieve the best possible outcome.

Maurece Hutchinson, Managing Director of JMK Solicitors said: “We are delighted to announce our expansion across Belfast with the opening of the Andersonstown Road office. We are very proud to invest in the area, and better serve local residents after an accident or injury.

"We have recently been awarded the Lexcel Quality Mark for the sixth year in a row which is a reassurance for our West Belfast clients that they are dealing with a reputable firm that works above the recognised standards of excellence in legal practice and client care.

"We are looking forward to providing a personal service to our clients on the Andersonstown Road and across West Belfast.”

For more information about JMK Solicitors please visit here or call the Andersonstown Road Office: 028 9032 0222