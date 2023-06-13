Tribute to Joe Clarke: 'He died on Monday knowing he had received his apology'

TRIBUTES have been paid to one of the so-called 'Hooded Men' who will remembered as a "big man with a big heart".

Joe Clarke (71) died at his home in South Belfast on Monday after a brave battle with cancer.

Joe was a 19-year-old apprentice car mechanic when he was detained by paratroopers at his West Belfast home on August 9, 1971 – when hundreds of Catholic men across the North were rounded up and interned without trial.

Joe became one of the 14 men who became known as the Hooded Men, who over a period of several days were interrogated by the RUC and the British Army. During interrogation the men were hooded, beaten, deprived of sleep, food and water, forced to stand in the stress position and thrown out of helicopters.

On Tuesday, the men received an apology from the PSNI chief constable and it was revealed that Joe received his apology on his death bed last Thursday.

Jim McIllmurray, a close friend of Joe, told the Andersonstown News that Joe feared he would not receive an apology before he died.

"Joe was a big man with a big heart," he said.

Joe Clarke was just 19 when arrested in 1971.

Tortured by the British Army and RUC, deprived of sleep, food & water, handcuffed, hooded & thrown out of a helicopter.

All he ever wanted to hear was sorry.

He died earlier today without receiving the apology he had asked for. RIP pic.twitter.com/7F08s3sKRc — Kevin Campbell (@KevinCampSF) June 12, 2023

"He was pivotal in the campaign for justice, especially the past few months.

"Joe had fought his illness with great dignity and in the same mannerism he fought the legal case for the Hooded Men.

"I was in touch with Joe daily and he was very focused on obtaining an apology.

"Around two weeks ago, he invited me to his house and asked me to assist in organising his funeral. He knew then he didn’t have long left and thought he wouldn’t get an apology.

"There was some intense work done since then and last Thursday, myself, his wife Marie and Darragh Mackin, the solicitor, hand delivered him the apology.

"Joe wasn’t very responsive. I told him he got his apology and he replied, 'ah brilliant'. I read it out for him and put it beside him and he put his hand on it. Joe Clarke died on Monday knowing he had received his apology.

"At the meeting on Tuesday, the rest of the men were told by the PSNI that Joe had received his apology before he died and there was a lot of emotion in the room when that was revealed.

"It is a hell of an achievement but there still needs to be an apology from the British Government. They have remained silent, perhaps in the hope it will go away but they do not know the spirit of the men."

Jim first met Joe in 2011 and developed a close bond with him ever since.

"In 2011, I wanted to get the Hooded Men together for the 40th anniversary. I was good friends with Gerry McKerr (another of the Hooded Men), who often asked about the rest of the men after losing contact.

We are very sorry to learn that Joe Clarke, one of the #HoodedMen, has died aged 71, after a recent illness. Joe was brave, thoughtful and dignified: we were proud to know him. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and comrades. /1/ pic.twitter.com/iF6pJYZR7c — Bloody Sunday Derry (@BloodySunday50) June 13, 2023

"I contacted them all and invited them to my house in July that year for a reunion. I became very friendly with Joe from that day and we kept in touch quite a bit. We went on holidays together and spoke almost every day.

"I was privileged to speak at his 70th birthday party last January and was with them throughout his battle with cancer.

"Joe always said to me he had an immense fear of dying in pain. He didn’t and went out very peacefully and I am very grateful he got what he wanted.

"I am broken that I have lost him but thankful that he went the way he did."

Solicitor Darragh Mackin said Joe Clarke was a "larger than life character who had unrivalled generosity and charisma".

"This apology is a testament to that character and tenacity, in demonstrating that where there is a will, there is always a way."

Joe died peacefully at his home on Monday, surrounded by by his loving family. Beloved husband of Marie and much loved father of Emmett, Feargal, Sean, Daniel and Megan and much loved grandfather.

Joe's remains will leave his home 2 Brackenwood Lane on Thursday (June 15) at 1pm to arrive at Healy Brothers Funeral Home for approximately 1.30pm, continuing afterwards to Milltown Cemetery.