Exciting plans in West Belfast for new cycling and walking opportunities

CYCLING NETWORK: Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd met with the West Belfast Partnership Board to discuss the development of a West Belfast Greenway and Cycle Network

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister John O’Dowd has met with West Belfast Partnership Board to discuss new cycling and walking paths in the area.

Speaking after the meeting, Minister O’Dowd said: “I am committed to improving active travel opportunities and am pleased to hear the enthusiasm for cycling infrastructure from the West Belfast Partnership Board and for the development of the West Belfast Greenway, a key component of the Department’s ‘Belfast Cycling Network Delivery Plan'.

“A feasibility study is underway to determine route options for the greenway which aims to create a shared cycling and walking route of approximately 10 kilometres, from the Bog Meadows adjacent to Broadway Roundabout to the Lagan Tow Path close to Glenburn Road, Dunmurry.

“My Department will now continue to engage with stakeholders to further discuss route options and move the project towards design stage.”

The Belfast Cycling Network had initially been announced by former Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon following a public consultation in June 2021.

The proposal takes account of changes that have taken place right across the world in recent years with a greater focus on active travel and sustainable modes of transport.



The Network includes proposals for around 180 kilometres of arterial and orbital routes right across the city that will bring good quality cycling infrastructure within 400 metres of around three-quarters of all Belfast City Council residents.