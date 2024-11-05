Just what the doctor ordered: Holidaying pals deliver medical supplies to blockaded Cuban hospitals

A group of friends who visited Cuba for a birthday bucket-list holiday mixed pleasure with purpose when they filled their cases with medical supplies for the Caribbean island which has suffered under an illegal American blockade for decades.

They passed their medicines over to a medic who thanked them for their efforts.

Trip organiser Joe McGrattan said the hospital was particularly thankful for the supplies because they contained items that were in short supply, including stoma dressings.

The medicines had been supplied by McDonagh’s Pharmacy on the Falls Road.

“We had two bags packed with medicines and we were amazed how delighted they were. They even posted it on their website that Irish people had brought them supplies.

“The Cuban people were absolutely fantastic - it’s such a nice place to see and they were so welcoming. Rather than a hotel, we stayed with them in the casas.”

Joe thanked West Belfast activist Jake Mac Siacais, who put them in contact with the hospital in Havana. “Jake had also introduced us to a guide, Wilfredo, a great guy who showed us the real Havana. One of the highlights for us was seeing the hunger strike memorial in the middle of the city.”

Chemist Paul McDonagh said he was delighted to help out the travellers by packing them medicines.

“I did this last year for a group travelling to Cuba, so I suppose I have a good idea what’s best to bring without causing any problems for the travellers.

“I gave them medicines like antibiotics that aren’t addictive but are in demand, and was also careful not to give them anything too bulky or any liquids that they might have a problem getting through the airport.

“I also packed plenty of everyday items that we take for granted but aren’t easy to get in Cuba, things like toothbrushes and toothpaste and other toiletries."

The lads collected money for the medicines but the items donated by chemist Paul far exceeded what that money could have bought.

Paul said he used the money the guys donated to buy items for a food bank.

“I bought lots of things in the Middle East Market beside St Paul’s that had been in the news earlier this year, and brought them to the foodbank at St Agnes’," he said.