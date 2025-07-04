Karen says fond farewell to Stanhope Street Nursery School after 26 years

A NORTH Belfast nursery principal says it has been an "honour and privilege" to have served the school for 26 years.

Karen Cowan, Principal at Stanhope Street Nursery School in Carrick Hill, retired on Friday following the end of the school term.

"I have absolutely loved my role as Principal of this wonderful school for the last 26 years. It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the families of Carrick Hill and further beyond," she said.

"My mummy was born in Stanhope Street. My granny had 13 children and they were all reared in Carrick Hill so what an absolute joy to take the lead of a school in a community that means so much to my family.

"The people of Carrick Hill are the salt of the earth. They are a small but strong community who all come together to support each other when needed. They welcomed me with open arms and I feel very much part of this wonderful community. I have made friends for life.

"I remember walking into the nursery on my first day and it was a lady called Theresa Davison who met me at the door. What a lady. What a legend. What an amazing teacher she was and what a friend she still is. Theresa taught me so much, not just about the role but about humility, respect, loyalty, confidentiality and most importantly how to be a good, kind person. She supported me over the years and I will never ever forget her friendship.

"Stanhope Street Nursery will always hold a special place in my heart. I worked out that roughly 1,400 children have started their educational journey with me.

"Our nursery was opened on 1st September 1975. I was just nine when it opened and I watched it being built from my aunt Kathleen’s balcony, never imagining that I would be principal here.

"Our nursery never had a lot of money in the budget. We don’t have a state-of-the-art nursery building, playground, or fancy equipment in the classrooms, but what we do have is a dedicated staff who love their job and love the children even more.

"I believe that nursery education is not just about material things and teaching a curriculum but about teaching children to be good people, to have respect for people and things, to be kind and thoughtful, to be able to ask for help, to be able to socialise, to be able to problem solve, to be resilient, to be confident, to believe in themselves, to always strive to be the best, to make friends, to have manners, to have goals but most importantly to be able to love. To love themselves, to love others, to love what they do and be proud of what they do.

"If I was able to instil even some of these qualities in the children that have passed through my hands then I can retire knowing that I did a good job."

Karen said that over the years many children who went to Stanhope Street Nursery have returned to let the teachers know how successful they have become.

"I am so proud of each and every one of them but the most important job that many go on to have is being a parent," she added. "The greatest privilege for me is when they as parents bring their children back to me to start their educational journey. This just blows me away.

"I feel that now is the time to be with my young family. Stanhope Street Nursery has been my saviour over the last number of years but especially this year. The staff are second to none. I am leaving the most amazing team but I know they will give the new principal the same dedication and loyalty that they gave me.

"They have become my friends, my confidantes, my unpaid therapists and I have no doubt that the nursery will continue to flourish and be successful.

"I want to thank each and every one of you and my staff for being part of my life journey and what a journey it has been. I hope that I have left a legacy of love, dedication and hard work.

"Good luck Stanhope Street Nursery, it has been an emotional roller coaster and I will never forget you."