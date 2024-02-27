Kate Nicholl selected as Alliance's Westminster candidate in revamped South Belfast constituency

CANDIDATE: Alliance MLA Kate Nicholl will run for the party in the new Westminster constituency of South Belfast Mid Down

SOUTH Belfast Alliance MLA Kate Nicholl says she's "honoured and privileged" to be named the party’s candidate for the constituency in the forthcoming General Election.

Kate has long been involved in community activism and politics in South Belfast. She was also Lord Mayor of Belfast in 2021-22, having served as a Balmoral Councillor from 2016 to 2022.

She will stand for the party in the new constituency of South Belfast and Mid Down.

“Recent elections have seen the growth of Alliance across what is now the South Belfast and Mid Down constituency into the largest local party,” she said.

We're delighted to announce @KateNicholl as our candidate for South Belfast and Mid Down.



Recent election results show that Alliance is the largest party in the new constituency.



Watch her launch video below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/zScmiwzUwg — Alliance Party (@allianceparty) February 20, 2024

“Alongside the wider Alliance team, I have worked hard in my role as Councillor and subsequently MLA on a range of issues important to local people.

"It is an honour and privilege to now be named Alliance candidate for South Belfast and Mid Down and have the opportunity to represent those same people in Westminster.

“Alliance’s message of Alliance Works is more than just a tagline. It is an ethos across the party at every level, and the recognition of that hard work has been reflected in the groundswell of support across the local area. With a greater presence in Westminster, we can ensure an even stronger voice to advocate for people here at the national level.

“We will continue to do everything in our power to earn the right to represent you. Alliance’s trajectory in this constituency – considering recent boundary changes – is such that if we continue to earn the vote of those who have voted for us in recent local elections, an Alliance MP will be returned for South Belfast and Mid Down.

"I am confident we will do so, and I will be proud to represent everyone in this constituency.”