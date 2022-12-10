Woman wins £1,000 on Irish language scratch card

WINNER: Kathleen White is presented with a cheque for £1000 from Pádraig Ó’Cianáin, TACA

A LENADOON woman has received an early Christmas present after winning £1,000 on a local scratchcard lottery.

Kathleen White bought a £2 scratchcard from TACA and after a win, was entered in to the ballot to win £1,000.

TACA is a not for profit charity which raises funds to promote the Irish Language. TACA – which means "Support" in Irish – was established in Belfast in 1994 to support the emerging Irish medium schools.

In that time it has raised in excess of £2 million which has been given to struggling Irish projects throughout the North.

TACA raises funds by selling scratch cards for its lottery from door to door and in shops and through placing collection boxes in shops and other businesses. There is also a monthly donation scheme through standing order and sponsored events.

Every penny raised through TACA goes directly to assist Irish medium schools. TACA is a fundraising agent of Iontaobhas na Gaelscolaíochta, the Trust Fund for Irish medium education, which was set up to finance and promote Irish language education throughout the North

Pádraig Ó’Cianáin from TACA congratulated Kathleen on her win.

"We sell the scratchcards door-to-door for £1 each," he said.

"You can win anything from £2 right up to £1,000. The top prize is drawn in a ballot a couple of times a year.

"I would like to congratulate Kathleen on her win and wish her a very happy Christmas. I hope she enjoys the money."