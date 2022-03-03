Tributes paid to New Lodge republican Kevin Stanton

FINAL JOURNEY: The funeral of Kevin Stanton passed through the New Lodge on Monday

TRIBUTES have been paid to a lifelong republican activist and ex-prisoner from the New Lodge following his passing.

Kevin Stanton (58) died suddenly on February 23.

Following his Funeral Mass at St Gerard’s Chapel on the Antrim Road, his remains were escorted from Donore Court in the New Lodge by friends and comrades before his final journey to Milltown Cemetery.

His daughter, Roisin Mary said: “Thank you so much for all your thoughts and prayers we are all so overwhelmed by your kindness.

“My daddy left us suddenly and we are just in complete shock – daddy only 58 years of age.

“My daddy really was the best daddy in the world and anyone who knows him will know he was the funniest most intelligent brave man. An absolute Legend.

“I am and forever will be so so proud to be your daughter. I love you so so much.”