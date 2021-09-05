THE MOTORMAN GERRY FALOONA: Kia Sorento most wanted second-hand car

IF you are thinking of selling your second-hand car then some news from Auto Trader, the UK and Ireland's largest digital automotive marketplace, might just interest you.



According to the latest data from Auto Trader, the 2015 Kia Sorento (diesel automatic) is their fastest-selling used car. It means the popular Korean SUV is selling by more than a week faster on average than any other second-hand car of a similar age and value.



Auto Trader’s Fastest Selling Index, which tracks the potential speed at which vehicles will sell based on live supply and demand in the market, shows that the Sorento is in good company. In total, seven 4x4s and crossovers made it on to the national top 10 list of fastest sellers in August. The speed at which SUVs are selling reflects the huge levels of consumer demand in the market. Based on searches and advert views they are the most in demand body type on Auto Trader, and by some margin, with levels increasing over 14 per cent year-on-year last month. The second-placed car type is hatchback, followed by coupes, saloons, estates and then convertibles with people carriers the only body type to see levels of demand fall this month.



Whilst the consumer appetite for 4x4s and crossovers continues to accelerate, the level of supply into the market is lower than demand, albeit it’s still robust. This slight imbalance of supply and demand has not only given SUVs a solid market health, but also helped drive used SUV prices up significantly. Last week, the average price of a used SUV was £22,859, up 16 per cent.



Auto Trader’s Karolina Edwards-Smajda said: “The Sorento has been a staple of our fastest selling used car lists over the last few years, and it’s not a surprise; it offers great styling and family practicality, and of course Kia’s industry leading seven-year warranty. Despite the growth in consumer and economic confidence over recent months, car buyers are still attracted by great value and peace of mind, and the fact the Sorento exceeded the current national average really highlights just how popular it is amongst car buyers. “With such huge levels of consumer demand for second-hand cars at the moment, accelerated by the supply challenges in the new car market, used cars are selling faster than normal and prices are climbing dramatically.”



On the Auto Trader fastest selling list of cars, at No.2 is the Mercedes SLC; No.3 the Ford Edge; No.4 the VW Touareg; and completing the top five, the Ford Kuga.

One man may not be right but can all of these be wrong?

Harold (100) powers from Ford’s Model T to Mustang



BORN in 1920, Harold Baggott had his first taste of driving in a Model T Ford aged 10, taking the wheel of the family’s milk delivery float on a farm. He went on to get his licence in 1936 (the first year they were introduced) and purchased his first car, a Ford 8 Popular, in 1937 for £100, changing up to a Ford Anglia the next year.



Since then, his family has owned 20 Fords privately, as well as a plethora of Ford commercial vehicles, including coaches for a fleet of 140 run by their travel and coach business.



Harold was reminded of his Model T experiences with rides in a 1915 model from Ford’s heritage collection, before moving bang up to date behind the Mustang Mach-E’s steering wheel. Driving 15-year-old Felix, who has ambitions to be a racing driver, and Felix’s 12-year-old brother Charlie, Harold said he was struck by how quiet the electric Mustang vehicle was.



“Since the age of 10, I’ve retained an interest in motoring and today find myself interested in the switch to electrification following the government phasing out the traditional combustion engines I’m used to,” he said.



“I have reminisced about my driving history with the Model T and seen what the future has in store with the Mustang. It was exciting to get behind the wheel of what I expect to see my great grandchildren driving.”



Surely there’s hope for us all now.



Eclipse gets perfect score



MORE good news on the SUV front came when it was announced that the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross came out on top in the 2021 What Car? reliability survey, named most reliable family SUV in the market. It scored a perfect 100 per cent rating in the survey.



Launched in January 2018, the well-equipped Eclipse Cross, a mid-size SUV, is powered by a punchy 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and incorporates a coupe-style roofline and distinctive rear styling, providing a spacious yet sporty drive. These features are complemented with a plethora of safety equipment and Mitsubishi’s 4x4 heritage. Steve Huntingford from What Car? said: “Mitsubishi may be better known for its larger off-roaders, but the Eclipse Cross is well worth considering if you're after a dependable family-sized SUV. Owners told us not one of their cars aged up to five years old went wrong.”



Toby Marshall, Director of Aftersales, Mitsubishi Motors UK, said: “We have always been proud of our strong reputation for reliability and to have the Eclipse Cross and the brand recognised in this way is very pleasing. Our New Car Warranty also demonstrates our confidence that every component has been designed, manufactured, and assembled to ensure maximum reliability.”



Following on the announcement that International Motors will take over the Mitsubishi Motors aftersales business in October, if you own a Mitsubishi, you may have wondered where this move leaves you.



International Motors have said that you don’t need to worry, claiming you will see no difference in the standards of service you will receive from Mitsubishi Motors, and can continue to rely on your local Mitsubishi dealer for any aftersales support you may need.