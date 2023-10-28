WATCH: Spooktacular fun as kids tuck in for free at Ben Madigans this Halloween

WITH the Halloween holidays fast approaching, Ben Madigans Bar and Restaurant is offering a spooktacular fantastic kids eat free offer next week.

Situated on the Cavehill Road, Ben Madigans opened four years ago and underwent a major refurbishment.

Now, a stylish and modern bar and restaurant, it continues to grow from strength to strength.

As a way of giving back to their loyal customers, Ben Madigans is running a special kids eat free offer for three days over the Halloween break.

On Tuesday (October 31), Wednesday (November 1) and Thursday (November 2), all kids will eat free when accompanied by an adult eating from the popular all-day menu.

The offer will be in place from 12-4pm on each of the days.

Kelvin Collins, who runs Ben Madigans said: “If an adult comes and eats off our all-day menu, the child will eat free of charge.

“Food is our big strong point. Some of the popular dishes include the Beer Battered Fish and Chips, Slow-Cooked Lamb Shank and Featherblade of Beef.

“Everything is fresh and cooked to order. It is good hearty grub.

“We also have a wide range of vegetarian and vegan options.

“We want to give something back to the local community and our loyal customers, so why not come along and enjoy some nice food at Ben Madigans during the Halloween break.”

Booking is recommended. You can book online at www.benmadigansbar.com.