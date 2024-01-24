Kim will be remembered for her 'infectious enthusiasm for life'

A CLASSROOM assistant at a North Belfast school will be remembered for her "infectious enthusiasm for life".

Kim Tepe, a staff member at the Learning Support Department at Belfast Royal Academy, passed away suddenly at the weekend.

In a statement, Belfast Royal Academy said: "The school community is shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden death of our friend and colleague, Kim Tepe. Kim was a valuable member of the Learning Support Department and a friend to many colleagues.

"She was appointed 15 years ago as one of the first classroom assistants and since then has provided invaluable guidance and support to countless pupils on an individual basis.

"Her caring and compassionate nature and her commitment to helping pupils fulfil their potential will leave a lasting legacy.

"Kim had an infectious enthusiasm for life and her sense of fun and enjoyment of social activities made working alongside her as a colleague a real joy.

"Our thoughts are with her father Danny, her partner Ray and her children, Paul, Jemma, Yasemin, Ayse and Adem."

Writing on social media, her daughter Yasemin said: "My mum, my best friend and role model passed away in a tragic accident.

"She was a wonderful, kind, loving and one of a kind person. Anyone that knew her knows how she would put everyone above herself.

"We lost her too soon and just completely heartbroken. We are all grieving and in shock. Mummy I love you now and forever and will be forever grateful for you.

"I just can’t believe it but I know you’re with granny and watching down on us. I promise to be strong for you and our family."