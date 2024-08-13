Across 109 screens, Kneecap enjoys the biggest-ever opening weekend for an Irish language flick

Ó GHLÚIN GO GLÚIN: The cast and crew behind the Kneecap movie at the Dublin premiere last weekend

THE new film by West Belfast rappers Kneecap opened at number three in the Irish box office, enjoying the biggest ever opening weekend for an Irish language feature film.

The film, written and directed by Rich Peppiatt stars the members of the rap trio Kneecap (Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara and DJ Próvaí) alongside an ensemble cast including Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender, Simone Kirby, Josie Walker, Fionnuala Flaherty, Jessica Reynolds and Adam Best.

Set in West Belfast in 2019, when fate brings Belfast schoolteacher JJ into the orbit of Naoise and Liam Óg, the needle drops on a hip hop act like no other.

Rapping in their native Irish language, the trio create their own genre of Irish punk rap, melding the Irish and English language with electrifying energy.

Scoring almost €300k of box office receipts, the riotous origin story may yet be shortlisted for the Oscars now that it has received the nod as the official Irish nomination.

Only Hollywood heavy-hitters It Ends With Us and Deadpool & Wolverine were ahead at the box office in Ireland, with big-budget US titles like Trap and Borderlands opening behind Kneecap.

Kneecap had the widest ever opening of an Irish film in cinemas across Ireland, opening in 109 screens across the island of Ireland.