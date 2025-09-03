Kneecap's Electric Picnic performance available on TG4 Player

TG4 brought audiences unprecedented access to Electric Picnic 2025 at the weekend, showcasing some of Ireland’s most exciting bands and celebrating the Irish language on the festival’s biggest stages. At the heart of the broadcast was a landmark performance by Kneecap, who delivered a powerful, set on the Main Stage which one of the defining moments of this year’s festival.

Now, in a timely celebration of the band’s latest release, 'Sayōnara', TG4 has announced that highlights from Kneecap’s Electric Picnic performance, including their new single 'Sayōnara' as well as 'H.O.O.D' and 'The Recap' is now available on the TG4 Player.

This exclusive broadcast offers fans a chance to relive the energy, passion, and cultural impact of a performance that marked a milestone for both Irish music and the Irish language.

Presented by Síomha Ní Ruairc and John Sharpson, the full programme 'Beo ón Electric Picnic' and the highlights version also features an exclusive backstage interview with Moglaí Bap and DJ Provaí, who reflect on the band’s remarkable journey from their early days playing the An Puball Gaeilge tent to commanding the biggest stage at Ireland’s premier music festival.

The broadcast was born out of a call for live music events that would resonate with TG4’s under 35s audience. Executive Producers Cian Mac Cárthaigh and Carol Gunner (84-Ochtó4 Productions) pitched the idea of bringing Electric Picnic to TG4 viewers. Festival Director Melvin Benn was hugely supportive of the Irish language and of showcasing the Hazelwood/An Chollchoill and An Puball Gaeilge stages, which give Irish language performers a unique platform.

When Anton Cullen, who runs the Hazelwood stage, heard about the project, he became instrumental in bringing it to life granting the crew access to the site and helping them establish a pop-up studio at Hazelwood, creating the striking aesthetic seen on screen.

Executive Producer Cian Mac Cárthaigh said: "Beo ón Electric Picnic was a very special programme to produce. None of this would be possible without the incredible support we got from Festival Director Melvin Benn and from Anton Cullen. The Hazelwood was the perfect setting to base the show from—it's a special place with a wonderful energy. I'd like to thank the whole team who worked around the clock to make sure this show was made to the highest quality. It was a pleasure to be there with them."

TG4's Commissioning Editors Dearbhaile Flynn and Donncha Mac Con Iomaire added: "The under 35s who have Irish close to their heart are a vital audience for TG4. The collaboration with Electric Picnic was a brilliant opportunity to celebrate the energy, creativity and vibrancy of that audience at one of Ireland's most exciting cultural gatherings. It was brilliantly produced by 84 Productions who went above and beyond to deliver a programme of such high standard on a tight timeline. We are very grateful to Electric Picnic for giving us great access and hope to continue working with them in the future."

Once Kneecap and their management learned TG4 would be on-site, they enthusiastically agreed to an exclusive interview and gave permission to film and broadcast their historic set. Their involvement ensured that Beo ón Electric Picnic captured one of the defining cultural moments of the festival.

Síomha Ní Ruairc and John Sharpson

While Kneecap’s performance was the highlight, the programme also showcased an incredible line-up from the Collchoill (Hazelwood) and Puball Gaeilge stages, with standout performances from Amble, IMLÉ, Eve Belle, John Spillane, The Fógues, Byro, David Geraghty (BellX1), The Donnys, Dysania, Caolan Ryan, Lisa Murray, Lost West (performing a special rendition of Dreams by The Cranberries), and many more.

The production was further elevated thanks to outstanding technical, sound and facilities support from THE COOP, John Vickers from SOUND DESIGN, and Niall Varley of Reverist, who pulled together a show of exceptional quality in a remarkably short space of time.

The broadcast also included contributions from Melvin Benn, acoustic sessions, interviews, and conversations with organisers, artists, and festival goers. This 90-minute special was a true celebration of Electric Picnic 2025 blending live music, culture, and language into one unforgettable broadcast.

Watch Kneecap’s performances now on the TG4 Player and celebrate the release of their new single Sayōnara a powerful new chapter in the band’s ever-evolving story.