BBC Radio 1 predict great things for Kneecap in 2025

SHORT-LISTED: Kneecap's star is on the rise

RAPPERS Kneecap have been shortlisted on the prestigious BBC Radio 1's Sound of 2025 award.

The award is given to rising artists with "the best chance of mainstream success" in the next 12 months.

The nominees were chosen by a panel of more than 180 music industry experts and artists including representatives from Spotify, the Glastonbury Festival and the BBC; as well as musicians such as Sir Elton John, Dua Lipa, Jorja Smith, The Blessed Madonna and Sam Smith.

The 11 acts in the running are:

Barry Can’t Swim

Chappell Roan

Confidence Man

Doechii

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

Good Neighbours

KNEECAP

mk.gee

Myles Smith

Pozer The nomination for Kneecap trio Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí is the latest high in a remarkable year, which included a second album and a movie.

The winner will be announced on BBC Radio 1 and BBC News in January.