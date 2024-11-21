RAPPERS Kneecap have been shortlisted on the prestigious BBC Radio 1's Sound of 2025 award.
The award is given to rising artists with "the best chance of mainstream success" in the next 12 months.
The nominees were chosen by a panel of more than 180 music industry experts and artists including representatives from Spotify, the Glastonbury Festival and the BBC; as well as musicians such as Sir Elton John, Dua Lipa, Jorja Smith, The Blessed Madonna and Sam Smith.
The 11 acts in the running are:
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Chappell Roan
- Confidence Man
- Doechii
- English Teacher
- Ezra Collective
- Good Neighbours
- KNEECAP
- mk.gee
- Myles Smith
- Pozer The nomination for Kneecap trio Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí is the latest high in a remarkable year, which included a second album and a movie.
The winner will be announced on BBC Radio 1 and BBC News in January.