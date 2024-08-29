Kneecap takes over £1.1million at Irish-UK box office

KNEECAP has smashed through the £1million mark at Irish and UK box office, after opening in Britain at the weekend.

The movie about the West Belfast rappers by the same name took £251,657 at the weekend. It’s now on its third week in Irish cinemas.

Its screen average in England, Scotland and Wales was £575 from 238 screens. It’s total UK-Ireland box office is now up to £1.1m, which according to industry insiders will provide a boost ahead of potential awards. Kneecap has already been selected as Ireland’s entry to the international feature Oscar.

Kneecap has taken over £1m at the box office in UK and Ireland. Still going strong in US too. Opens in Australia this weekend.@richpeppiatt @CurzonFilm @WildCardDistrib #kneecap https://t.co/5aE15ek9SS — Trevor Birney (@trevorbirney) August 27, 2024

Kneecap stars band members Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam ÓG Ó Hannaidh and JJ Ó Dochartaigh, along with Michael Fassbender and Simone Kirby.

Posting on Twitter, Kneecap producer Trevor Birnie said: “Kneecap has taken over £1m at the box office in UK and Ireland. Still going strong in US too. Opens in Australia this weekend.