HANNAHSTOWN based club Lámh Dhearg hosted their annual appreciation day for young players ranging from fundamentals all the way to U-10 age groups.

Paul Buchanan presented the children with medals of honour

The event saw the day divided into three sessions facilitating the huge number of players who wear the white and red jersey every week, a telling sign which bodes well for the club’s future in Gaelic games.

Club PRO Paul Buchanan warmly welcomed parents, players, and mentors, and thanked firstly the parents for their valuable support in encouraging their children to continue and strengthen their interest in playing for the club and promoting the national sport.

Paul also acknowledged the commitment and work of the dedicated coaches during the past year as the Lámh's went from strength to strength at juvenile level this past 12 months.

Two PowerPoint presentations were shown depicting the 'Lámhs on tour 2025' and a 'Pictorial Review of the Year' creating a great atmosphere at the event by all.

All players were then presented with a medal as a token of appreciation for their sterling efforts during the year which has seen much enjoyment, games and sessions and more importantly positive development and progress and friendships built.

The sessions concluded with a disco for the FUNdamentals/U6’s while the other two sessions thoroughly enjoyed competitively participating in the fun interactive Kahoot Quiz with some impromptu Karaoke.

Lámh Dhearg is a club open to all and sessions will resume weekly at Hannahstown.