Largest electric vehicle charging station in the North opens at the Kennedy Centre

THE largest electric vehicle charging station in the North of Ireland has opened at the Kennedy Centre.

With its 11 350kW high-power chargers, the hub at Kennedy Centre in West Belfast will enable high-power charging (HPC) options for long-distance travel with electric vehicles (EV).



IONITY’s Country Manager of UK and Ireland, Andreas Atkins said: “The openings of both sites in Toome and Belfast are just the tip of the iceberg as we continue to help the EV drivers of Northern Ireland access long-distance travel without the concerns of queues whilst they charge their vehicles."



The Kennedy Centre is based on the Falls Road. Home to over 45 stores and services, ranging from fashion and beauty to entertainment and dining, the complex also houses an 8-screen digital cinema operated by Omniplex on its first floor.

Kennedy Centre Belfast is open seven days a week with over 800 free car parking spaces including 43 designated disabled and 57 family zones (both surface and underground). Boasting a strong food and beverage offering, the development is located less than a five minute drive from the M1.



Kennedy Centre Belfast Manager, John Jones, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with IONITY on this project to install the new 350kW ultra-fast electric vehicle charging hubs at our popular Kennedy Centre. This partnership fits in perfectly with our long-term environmental strategy we have at the Centre.



“It will most certainly improve the service to our ever-growing number of EV customers that visit the Centre today and, in the future.”