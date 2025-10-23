Last call for Aisling Awards nominations for 2025

IN THE FIGHT: Brian Graham from sponsors Sean Graham with last year’s winner Anthony Cacace, Amy Dickinson from Aisling Events and sports reporter Maghnus Dunne

READERS have until Friday to nominate for this year’s Aisling Awards.

For 29 years the Aisling Awards have epitomised the very best of Belfast – that generous, gritty and unbeatable spirit which characterises a city on the rise. Making the Awards possible have been the community champions, businesses, and bridge-builders shaping the new Belfast.

COMMUNITY AWARD: Michael McAdam from sponsor Movie House with Arianna, Conor, James and Nuala O’Prey at the cinema

Over the past four weeks readers have been nominating their neighbourhood heroes for this year’s awards night that takes place in the Europa Hotel on Friday November 28.

Nominations can be made online at www.aisling-events.com in the following categories:

Kennedy Centre Excellence in Education Award

Foras na Gaeilge Outstanding Contribution to the Irish Language Community Award

Movie House Community Building Award

Cirdan Health and Well-being Award

Concentrix Guardian of the Environment Award

Sean Grahams Outstanding Achievement in Sports Award

Belfast City Airport Belfast Brand Award

TG4 Culture and Arts Award

CCU Credit Union Standout Social Enterprise

Hinch Roll of Honour.

With time running out to make your nomination, this week we are highlighting three awards and are asking you to make your nominations in the Sean Graham Outstanding Achievement in Sports Award; CCU Credit Union Standout Social Enterprise Award; and the Movie House Community Award.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Sponsors of the Standout Social Enterprise Award are CCU Credit Union with Shauna Milnes, Chris Wilkinson and Terry McCrudden

You can make the difference and make someone a champion of their community with one click of the button.