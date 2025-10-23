READERS have until Friday to nominate for this year’s Aisling Awards.
For 29 years the Aisling Awards have epitomised the very best of Belfast – that generous, gritty and unbeatable spirit which characterises a city on the rise. Making the Awards possible have been the community champions, businesses, and bridge-builders shaping the new Belfast.
Over the past four weeks readers have been nominating their neighbourhood heroes for this year’s awards night that takes place in the Europa Hotel on Friday November 28.
Nominations can be made online at www.aisling-events.com in the following categories:
Kennedy Centre Excellence in Education Award
Foras na Gaeilge Outstanding Contribution to the Irish Language Community Award
Movie House Community Building Award
Cirdan Health and Well-being Award
Concentrix Guardian of the Environment Award
Sean Grahams Outstanding Achievement in Sports Award
Belfast City Airport Belfast Brand Award
TG4 Culture and Arts Award
CCU Credit Union Standout Social Enterprise
Hinch Roll of Honour.
With time running out to make your nomination, this week we are highlighting three awards and are asking you to make your nominations in the Sean Graham Outstanding Achievement in Sports Award; CCU Credit Union Standout Social Enterprise Award; and the Movie House Community Award.
You can make the difference and make someone a champion of their community with one click of the button.