Leading RVH heart surgeon dies suddenly in France

TRIBUTES have been paid to a leading heart surgeon at the Royal Victoria Hospital after his sudden death in France.

Simon MacGowan had worked as a cardiothoracic surgeon at the hospital since 1996.

He was part of a group who set off on a holiday cycle across the French Alps, enjoying several days together on their bikes before reaching their destination of Nice over the weekend, where Mr MacGowan suddenly passed away earlier this week.

He was a keen cyclist and member of Bray Wheelers Cycling Club and former member of North County Down Cycling Club.

In a statement, Bray Wheelers Cycling Club, said: "Bray Wheelers are consumed with sadness to learn of the tragic loss of our club member and friend Simon MacGowan.

"We are thinking of Simon's family during this difficult time and share our heart-felt condolences."