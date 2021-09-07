Leading West Belfast pharmacist in favour of South's Covid hospitality rules in the North

A LEADING West Belfast pharmacist says he would be in favour of introducing similar rules for hospitality here in the North as apply in the South.

In July, the Irish government issued new legislation stating that customers wishing to eat or drink in hospitality venues such as a pub or restaurant must have official proof they have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 within the past 180 days.

The new rules have led to an uptake in vaccinations with latest figures showing that close to 90 per cent of all adults over 18 have been fully vaccinated.

This week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the government hopes to remove legal requirements to prove immunity to access indoor hospitality from October 22.

However, the easing of rules is dependent on 90 per cent of adults being vaccinated and the number of Covid cases remaining manageable.

With vaccine uptake lagging behind and an increase in positive Covid cases and deaths in the North, Dr Terry Maguire of Maguire's Pharmacy in Beechmount Avenue said he would be in favour of similar incentives in the hospitality industry being introduced in the North.

"My view is that we need to create incentives for people who are hesitant about getting a vaccine," he said.

"Incentives are positive but should not be extremely restrictive. I think the hospitality rules down south is a very good example of incentives which are not too extreme which I fully support.

"Governments internationally are looking at things like this at the minute. You as an individual have your own rights but you also have a responsibility to the rest of society. It is about getting that balance right.

"I have experienced hospitality down South myself. I thought it was very well organised.

"We are moving into a new era were we will have to some degree live with Covid. Some nations like Australia, New Zealand and China think we can eradicate the virus but, for me, it is not something doable in the next number of years.

"It is important to know the risks and our personal responsibilities.

"In hospitality settings there is a higher risk with people in enclosed spaces and the possibility of poor ventilation. A lot of the issues come from hospitality staff getting infected which results in the venue having to close."

The SDLP said they would support measures to incentivise people to get vaccinated.

An SDLP spokesperson said: "The SDLP is encouraging everyone eligible and able to receive one of the Covid vaccines to urgently book an appointment and receive both doses. It is everyone’s duty to do what they can to protect themselves, their families and neighbours from the virus.

"The party also supports measures that will incentivise people, particularly in younger age groups, who have not yet had the vaccine to book their appointments. If Executive Ministers bring forward new proposals we will give them full consideration on the basis of the latest scientific and medical advice."