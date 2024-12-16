Advice is at hand at Lenadoon Winter Health Information Morning

LENADOON Community Forum held a very successful community information morning in the Glen Community Centre with over 100 local people turning up to avail of all of the information that was on offer.

Service advisers from several health providers along with Warmer Home initiatives and Welfare Benefits Advisers had a busy morning keeping up with the demands of the large crowd in attendance.

The Alzheimer’s Society, Cancer Lifeline, RNIB, AGE NI, Translink, Public Health Authority, the South and West Food Bank along with Disability Action, NEA, NICHS and Lenadoon Community Counselling Service were just some of the service providers in attendance.

Teresa Hyland from the Tuesday Club said: "These information mornings are really appreciated and valued as they are a fantastic way of getting the vital lifesaving information into the heart of the community where it is really needed.

"From talking to people today, I know of a number of vital referrals which had been made and that the event was really appreciated and will greatly help the people in attendance.’’

Paddy O’Donnell from Lenadoon Community Forum thanked everyone for their contribution and effort that made the event such a success given that it is so close to Christmas when everyone is so busy.

Anyone seeking further information on the services provided by Lenadoon Forum can contact Paddy on 02890615319