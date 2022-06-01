OBITUARY: Colleagues' heartfelt tribute to docker Liam McCormick

THE Shared History Interpretive Project (SHIP) has paid tribute to Chairman Liam McCormick who passed away on May 4.

Liam was an inspiration to all at SHIP, always taking a direct approach in any of their events. He had fantastic knowledge and recall about most subjects, especially regarding the activities and the characters at the deep-sea docks where in 1959 at the age of fifteen he and his twin brother Seamus started work, following in the footsteps of their father and grandfather.

Liam was born in Elizabeth Street (Lower Falls) to Hugh and Rose McCormick and moved to Ballymurphy in 1953 along with his granny Brady who helped in the rearing of Liam and his siblings – Theresa (deceased), Seamus (his twin brother), Gerry, Rosemary, Eamon (deceased), Brendan, Eileen and Kate. They and his remaining family circle, fondly remember Liam and their time with him.

Norma was his sweetheart and love since he was fifteen, a love that started through a bus window after seeing her walking to school. They started going out with each other after meeting at the Panton Street Annual Carnival and married on November 9, 1968 in St John’s Chapel on the Falls Road.

Liam and Norma on their wedding day

The happy couple were proud of their children, Thomas, Colin, Philip and Claire, their partners, Fiona, Lisa, Martine and Cormac and grandchildren, Shauna, Níall, Megan, Declan, Emma, Aidan, Cormac, Kayla and Katie.

As was clear in his later life, the one thing about Liam was that he was very much a family-oriented person and cared and loved everyone, this was also true for his younger days growing up in Ballymurphy. His brother Gerry recalls the family growing up in Ballymurphy and remembers that Liam more than fulfilling his role as their big brother made sure his siblings were safe and included. When they needed to know anything, because of his vast knowledge, he was always the one they turned to. He was also fearless which the many broken bones and scars he suffered proved.

His favourite place in ‘The Murph’ was the Black Mountain, he would be up there every chance he got and swam regularly in the Rock dam.

His twin Seamus tried to get Liam involved in sport, but he was never really interested, but he did get him to join his football team Glenmore Star in the Murph. He played a couple of times as centre half, but as the team manager said, “Liam you’re not good at kicking the ball, but you’re great at kicking the opposition – carry on.”

Liam also encouraged his siblings in their sporting and academic lives and took great interest in everyone. The example he set shaped the lives of all his younger brothers and sisters. He was also ambitious and if the educational choices available to young people now had have been available then to Liam and Seamus, both would have gone on to university.

Liam as a youngster was always a worker and had various jobs, from cleaning bottles in an Oldpark Road pub to touring racecourses and sporting events across Ireland where he would sell sweets.

Liam and Norma’s first home was in Rathcoole later moving to Ballyduff, just outside Glengormley. Following a gun attack on Liam and other dockers while driving to work in 1976, Liam and Norma were fortunate to get emergency temporary accommodation in Cherry Close, Twinbrook from where they moved to the nearby Chestnut Park, where they raised their family.

Liam taught himself to drive winches aboard ships and later forklifts, but like all dockers he worked wherever he was sent. He was an all-rounder, with the ability to work on deck, in the hold or on the quay, and became a master at the winch. He quickly made a name for himself, not because he was Hugh McCormick’s son, but because of his work ethics and friendly outlook for everyone at the docks.

Liam (right) with fellow dockers.

Work at the docks was hard and often dangerous but it was a working environment in which he thrived and made many lifelong friendships. He developed a strong bond amongst his fellow dockers and was proud of his affiliation with the Irish Transport & General Workers Union (ITGWU). He was a man who strongly supported workers’ rights. His brother Gerry who briefly worked at the docks remembers being looked after by the other dockers because he was Liam McCormick’s brother, which showed how much respect everyone had for him.

After being made redundant from the docks in 1993, Liam spent many years working for the Northern Bank until finally retiring.

After retirement, many people take little to do with their previous work life, but not Liam, he was proud of his heritage and loved the docks and his mates who worked there. He looked for a way to stay in contact and became a member of the Shared History Interpretive Project (SHIP). Liam was a great asset to SHIP and at the time of his passing was chairman. Over the years despite being having restricted mobility on occasions, Liam rarely missed a SHIP event and enjoyed meeting people and telling them what SHIP was doing. He was so proud of his efforts to assist SHIP and put his knowledge of Belfast and the docks to effective use. This pride was often returned by his family and his former workmates.

Liam’s last participation for SHIP was in March this year at the Speakers Office in Stormont where he presented a former dock colleague, Alex Maskey with a miniature replica of the banner that led the opening ceremony of the James Connolly Visitor Centre.

Two former dockers, Liam with Alex Maskey.

His reputation for being an excellent conversationalist and knowledgeable about most things earned him the nickname “The Professor,” He made friends easily.

Liam’s passion after working life was going for long drives with Norma and stopping for lunch or dinner wherever the car took them, which was around Ireland numerous times. Liam is sadly missed by his family and the members of SHIP.