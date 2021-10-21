WATCH: Lights, camera, action: Nominations sought for Arts and Culture Aisling Award 2021

SPONSOR: Michael McAdam, Managing Director of Movie House Cinemas is encouraging nominations for the 2021 Arts and Culture Aisling Award

THE Aisling Awards are almost upon us and we are on the lookout for individuals and groups who have gone above and beyond in the Arts and Culture category.

Do you know an artist, an actor, a musician, a group or arts organisation that deserves recognition with #Rebuilding the theme of this year’s awards, we want to salute the heroes whose achievements over the past year have been like a beacon through the Covid-19 fog.

This year the gala evening will take place in the Europa Hotel on Saturday 4 December.

Movie House Cinemas have one again come on board as a sponsor for the 2021 Aisling Arts and Culture Award.

Looking forward to this year’s category, Managing Director, Michael McAdam said: “We are delighted to be involved. Arts and Culture works well for us, being in that sector ourselves.

“We have been a sponsor of the Aisling Awards for many many years and I think it is important to support anything that promotes the activity of local businesses.

“Covid restrictions have been tough on us with social distancing meaning that we weren’t able to get the numbers through the doors to make the business viable.

“It has been a major struggle. Even though we are open, we are losing money.

“We have to take the lead from our customers. So many people have been nervous and rightly so.

“We have been fortunate with our seating, large recliners which helped us with social distancing. Customers health and our business are as equally important as the other and we want to make them feel safe and want to come back."

Michael says the Aisling Awards is always a great night out and there are always a few surprises along the way.

“I would encourage everybody involved in Arts and Culture sector, if you know someone, a close friend or a colleague that you think should be recognised, this is your opportunity to nominate them.

“Everybody has an equal chance to win. Don’t be shy, put your best foot forward and I hope as many nominations as possible are entered for this category.”

You can cast your nomination for the Arts and Culture award here.