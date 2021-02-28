REV KAREN: He is present in this most difficult season of sickness

THE first four books of the New Testament (known as the Gospels) provide us with an insight into the life and ministry of Jesus.



I confess I love the Gospels. I love reading about different people who encountered Jesus. I love to sit (usually with a large cup of coffee) and think, ponder, visualise, and often wrestle with the text. Over the next number of weeks as we head toward Easter, we will explore some of the stories of people who encountered Jesus.



Today, I want to draw our attention to John Chapter 11, and the story of Lazarus. We know that Mary and Martha are good friends with Jesus. They have been on quite a journey with him. But we read that their loved one, Lazarus, is very unwell. Jesus is not with them. He is in a different place.

I wonder did they question why He didn’t drop everything and come be present with them? Or did they know Him well enough to know that even when He appears absent he is always present?

Mary and Martha send word to let Him know that Lazarus is sick. I love the words in the message translation:

“Lord, the one who you love so very much is sick.” (v3)



Naturally, we would tend to drop everything we are doing to go be with our loved one when they are unwell. However, the text tells us that when Jesus received the news, He remained where He was for an extra two days. Can you imagine the response of Mary and Martha as they watch their loved one deteriorate?

I wonder did they question why He didn’t drop everything and come be present with them? Or did they know Him well enough to know that even when He appears absent he is always present?



One thing I have learnt on my faith journey is that God can handle our questions. He can handle the deep wrestling of our heart and soul. Don’t ever be scared to cry out to him.



This passage has been very much on my mind since the pandemic started. So many precious people have passed away. I am heartbroken as I have heard of many people for whom medical treatment has been halted due to the pandemic and who live with constant, chronic pain. I have listened to some share how this season has affected their mental health.



I am conscious that as I write this, there will be those reading who have a very unwell loved one. There is no doubt that it will take us a long time to recover from the effects of this pandemic – in all sorts of ways. I want to encourage us to pause and pray for those in our families and communities who are unwell.



I always find it helpful to light a candle.

If you are unwell – we pray for you.



Lord, the one who you love so very much is sick. Today, I pray for all the families who are struggling with illness. I pray that they will know that even when you feel distant you are here; you are present. Draw close to them. Amen



Friends, remember that He is present, and with you. May you sense His presence, love, and grace as you travel through this difficult season.