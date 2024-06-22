Lisburn Road traders hosting vibrant festival on road today

The Lisburn Road Business Association is bringing a festive feel to the Lisburn Road today with a celebration of local businesses and the area's diverse communities.

Set up just over a year ago, the Association has quickly grown into a vibrant collective, uniting over 40 local businesses and community groups under a shared brand and vision.



Building on its St Patrick's celebrations in Cranmore Park, the traders' group is today hosting a festival in association with the local Bahai community in order to celebrate the community and the stunning art installations along the road.



From at Fuel Cafe at the bottom of Osborne Park to Lower Windsor Avenue, there will be artists, free food, treats and fun activities along the way finishing with a street party on Lower Windsor Avenue organised by the Bahai community.



"This year has been really encouraging, as we've seen businesses and the wider Lisburn Road community come together like never before," said Roisin Finnegan, founder, and lead of the association. "Small businesses are under extraordinary financial pressure and this type of activity is a positive way to elevate their offerings and encourage people to support and shop local. Looking ahead, we are eager to expand the association and help businesses to grow whilst further strengthening and uniting our community. The Lisburn Road is a vibrant, multi-cultural community which welcomes and supports diversity."

